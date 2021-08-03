U.S. silver medalist Raven Saunders' mother and 'guardian angel' has died

Watch: Gabby Douglas Gives Simone Biles Advice for Tokyo Olympics. Shine bright like a diamond—or an Olympic medal. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas gave some very special advice to fellow Olympian Simone Biles after Biles opened up about the unprecedented pressure she felt during the Tokyo Olympics. "I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times," Biles shared on Instagram on July 26 after a rocky start. "I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn't affect me but damn sometimes it's hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"