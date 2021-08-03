Cancel
Phillips, ME

John R. Toothaker Jr.

By IrregStaff
theirregular.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILLIPS — John “Duna” Raymond Toothaker Jr., 82, passed away in his home Monday, July 26, 2021. He was born on May 26, 1939 in Madrid, to parents John Sr. and Elvie (Dunham) Toothaker. He was the third eldest son of 12, including: June, Bub, Leland, Kendall, Bobby, Bruce, Popeye, Peanut and Baby Girl, all who have predeceased him; and his surviving sisters, Polly and Cheryl. At the tender age of 13, Duna was obligated to pause his education and start working. He and his brother started stacking and loading trucks by hand. He continued working in the woods until 1956, when he and his brother Bub joined the Army. He served overseas in Germany after boot camp.

www.theirregular.com

Farmington, ME
Phillips, ME
