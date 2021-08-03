Cancel
Louisiana State

Two Louisiana men are arrested and face charges after a traffic stop Monday morning

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
 2 days ago
LOUISIANA – Police say the two suspects were arrested in the 1200 block of US Highway 290 East.

They were arrested right before 1 a.m. Monday.

The driver, Rodney Walker, was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The 54-year-old passenger was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

Police say his name is Kevin Foster.

Both suspects were transported to the Washington County Jail.

This story will be updated.

