Bruce Arena “wouldn’t bet” on Revs adding during the summer transfer window

By Seth Macomber
thebentmusket.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the New England Revolution won’t be making an addition during the summer transfer window, which closes on Thursday, Aug. 5. Arena was brief on Tuesday when asked about signing someone, saying, “Anything is possible, but I wouldn’t bet on it.”. On Jul, 7, Arena told media, “If...

