Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Questions About Andrew Heaney’s Fit Linger After Disastrous Yankees Debut

By Gary Phillips
Posted by 
InsideThePinstripes
InsideThePinstripes
 2 days ago

The Yankees filled obvious needs ahead of the trade deadline with the additions of Joey Gallo and Anthony Rizzo. New York was desperate for left-handed bats and strong defenders who could provide flexibility on both sides of the ball. The sluggers offered the team two ideal matches.

Andrew Heaney’s fit with the Yankees is not as clear, though.

Acquired from the Angels for minor league righties Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, Heaney has stuff, command and advanced metrics that say he is better than the 4.57 career ERA he brought to the Bronx. But Heaney is prone to home runs, fly balls and hard contact. Now he calls Yankee Stadium home.

Those traits and that ballpark combined for an unprecedented dud of a debut on Monday: Heaney became the first pitcher in Yankees history to allow four long balls in his first outing with the team, per MLB.com’s Sarah Langs. The Orioles teed off against the 30-year-old, tagging him for four solo shots and seven hard-hit balls over four innings in a 7-1 win. Heaney allowed six hits and struck out four as his 2021 ERA climbed to 5.42.

The damage would have been worse if not for a leaping catch by Gallo.

“Usually, I say solo homers don’t beat you, but you give up four of them in four innings, that’s probably gonna do it,” Heaney said after the game. “It’s just frustrating to put the team in a hole like that and not really give us a chance to win there.

“I wish I could have done better.”

The reality is that home runs have always hurt Heaney. He has now allowed 20 dingers in 19 starts this season and has averaged over 1.5 HR/9 over his eight-year career. Following the conclusion of Monday’s loss, Heaney now has a 43.4% Fly Ball rate and a 17.4% Home Run to Fly Ball rate this season. His Hard Hit rate is 42.2%. Those percentages are all among the 20 highest in baseball among pitchers who have thrown at least 90 innings, according to FanGraphs.

Yet Heaney also has a 4.40 xERA, a 3.90 xFIP, a 3.73 SIERA, a 1.2 fWAR, a 27.9 K% and a 20.5 K-BB% this year. The spin rate and movement on his fastball are also top-notch. That all says that he has drastically underperformed—and surely played a larger part in the Yankees’ evaluations of the hurler than his ERA.

One of Heaney’s biggest problems is that he throws his heater, which has a 59.7% usage rate, down the heart of the plate a lot:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FNPjv_0bGcnjsQ00
Baseball Savant

So pitch execution and usage are two ways New York will tinker with Heaney; the pitcher admitted as much after coming over from the Angels. Aaron Boone also suggested that the Yankees could make adjustments to Heaney’s delivery. With such changes, Heaney’s surface numbers could better correspond to his underlying metrics—and give the Yankees a real weapon down the stretch.

But the hitter-friendly Yankee Stadium will add to that challenge, and there’s also a mental aspect to making such changes mid-season. The Yankees can’t just press a button that says “analytics” and suddenly transform Heaney into a different pitcher. Heaney’s presumed transition will take time, which is why it’s important not to judge the trade after one bad start—though questions about the move remain.

If nothing else, Heaney will give the Yankees depth, a veteran who can eat some innings. That ability became more important after the trade than it was at the time of it, as Domingo Germán (shoulder inflammation) and Gerrit Cole (COVID-19) have since found themselves on the shelf.

Heaney could also provide flexibility and creativity should New York’s sidelined pitchers, including Luis Severino and Corey Kluber, all find themselves on the roster at the same time in the future.

However, the Yankees believe they’re getting more than that. They see an arm with untapped potential. Time will tell if they can tap into it.

“We feel like this is a guy that can really pitch and has a chance to be a really good starter for us,” Boone said before Monday’s loss. “We’re really excited that we were able to get him and add him to the mix.”

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Comments / 0

InsideThePinstripes

InsideThePinstripes

New York City, NY
199
Followers
401
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideThePinstripes is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the New York Yankees

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Domingo Germán
Person
Luis Severino
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Yankee Stadium#Angels#Mlb Com#Orioles#Fangraphs#Siera#K Bb#Time#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Heaney: First start coming Monday

Heaney is scheduled to start in his Yankees debut Monday against the Orioles in New York, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Rather than making a big swing to upgrade their rotation ahead of the trade deadline, the Yankees opted for a buy-low move with the addition of Heaney, who turned in a solid 20.4 K-BB% but a less palatable 5.27 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 18 starts with the Angels. Though most of his peripherals point to some likely improvement in his ERA, Heaney has been bit hard by the long ball (1.5 HR/9) this season, and Yankee Stadium won't be the most favorable environment for him to make progress on that front.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Heaney: Acquired by Yankees

Heaney was sent from the Angels to the Yankees in exchange for Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero on Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports. Heaney owns a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts this season, though that hides a much more impressive set of peripherals. His 28.2 percent strikeout rate and 7.7 percent walk rate are both strong numbers and should in theory be enough to offset a low 33.5 percent groundball rate going forward, as his 4.05 FIP and 3.81 xFIP suggest. Being a flyball pitcher could cause problems for the lefty in Yankee Stadium, however.
MLBCBS Sports

Yankees' Andrew Heaney: Homer troubles return

Heaney (6-8) allowed four runs on six hits and struck out four over four innings, taking the loss versus Baltimore on Monday. The southpaw gave up a season-high four home runs in the contest, although all were of the solo shot variety. Heaney has now allowed 20 homers across 19 starts this year. He has a 5.42 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 117:31 K:BB across 98 innings. He'll hope to keep the ball in the yard better when he makes his next start versus Seattle this weekend.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Andrew Heaney rebounds from rough start to pitch Angels past Twins

Jul. 23—MINNEAPOLIS — Each time Andrew Heaney walked off the mound during the Angels' 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday night, he had a little message for himself. "You're a good (expletive) player. You're a good (expletive) player." The Angels left-hander admitted that, after four miserable starts, his...
MLBJanesville Gazette

Yankees get Angels starter Andrew Heaney for Junk in trade

The Yankees were not just serious about left-handed power, they were set on improving their pitching too. In the final hour before the 4 p.m. trade deadline, the Yankees acquired left-handed starter Andrew Heaney from the Angles to improve their pitching depth. A team source confirmed the report from The Athletic.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees trade for left-hander Andrew Heaney at the deadline

Rumors have swirled around the Yankees on deadline day, putting Luke Voit’s status with the team into question, and linking the club to Jose Berrios. However, as the hours slipped by, it seemed as though nothing would come to fruition for the Bombers ahead of the 4 pm EST deadline. Not so, as just before the buzzer sounded, the Yankees traded for Angels pitcher Andrew Heaney, in exchange for minor league pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero.
MLBNew York Post

Jordan Montgomery tests positive for COVID-19 after Gerrit Cole

The Yankees’ rotation has taken a double-barreled hit from COVID-19. A day after Gerrit Cole tested positive for the virus, Jordan Montgomery also tested positive, manager Aaron Boone revealed Tuesday before the Yankees hosted the Orioles in The Bronx. Boone said no other players would be unavailable because of contact...
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Lopez, Orioles to face Heaney, Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (37-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (56-48, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.19 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +199; over/under is 10...
MLBpix11.com

Yankees acquire pitcher Heaney from Angels: reports

NEW YORK — After making moves for two sluggers over the last two days, the New York Yankees added some starting pitching help to their chase of a playoff spot ahead of the MLB trade deadline. New York is acquiring left-hander Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim,...
MLBchatsports.com

Yankees media react to Gallo, Rizzo and Heaney trades

Yankees beat reporters and members of the media weren’t expecting much from the 2021 MLB trade deadline. The Yankees have looked lifeless for much of this season and are often a bore to watch. For a while now, Brian Cashman has acted pretty reserved at the trade deadline. Cashman’s discipline in not wanting to overpay for guys, or forfeit future value for a short-term solution has prevented the Yankees from making aggressive moves to acquire players, even when, in recent years, it was clear the team needed reinforcements to succeed in the postseason. The front office has seemed unnecessarily thrifty and resistant to change.
MLBDothan Eagle

Slocomb’s Holmes has successful debut with Yankees

Three days after getting traded to the New York Yankees, Slocomb’s Clay Holmes made his debut with his new team Thursday afternoon – and it was a successful one. Sporting a new look with shorter hair and no facial hair and wearing jersey No. 35, the relief pitcher was inserted to the mound in the eighth inning of Tampa Bay’s 14-0 rout of the Yankees and he retired the side in order. He induced a groundout and a fly out before recording his first strikeout as a Yankee. He threw 12 pitches, nine for strikes.
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees add lefty starter Andrew Heaney: PSA Community Reaction

After two busy days, aside from rumors that the team was shopping injured first baseman Luke Voit, the Yankees seemed quiet for much of Friday, and after pitchers flew off the market throughout the league, it seemed like Brian Cashman and his team had closed up shop for the month. Then, with just fifteen minutes remaining before the 4:00 deadline, the team acquired left-handed starting pitcher Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels.
MLBPasadena Star-News

Angels trade away Andrew Heaney and Tony Watson, set Reid Detmers’ MLB debut

ANAHEIM — In some ways stuck between the present and future, Angels general manager Perry Minasian made at least one move that ought to satisfy fans on both sides of the fence. After Minasian traded away pitchers Andrew Heaney and Tony Watson on Friday, but surprisingly kept closer Raisel Iglesias...
MLBCBS Sports

MLB trade deadline: Yankees add rotation depth by acquiring Andrew Heaney from Angels, per report

Prior to Friday's trade deadline, the New York Yankees acquired left-hander Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels, reports Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Heaney, 30, has made 18 starts for the Angels this season, and over that span he's put up an ERA of 5.27. However, he's looked sharper in recent outings, and his strong K/BB ratio of 3.65 suggests he's been unlucky thus far.
MLBpinstripedprospects.com

Yankees prospects that can take next step after Andrew Heaney deal

The New York Yankees made an additional trade deadline move before 4 PM ET on Friday when they acquired left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney from the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim for right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero. By adding Heaney, the Yankees give themselves an additional starter in case...

Comments / 0

Community Policy