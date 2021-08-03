Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Two interceptions by Raiders LB Nick Kwiatkoski upends 'hell of a camp' by Marcus Mariota

By Levi Damien
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IvC7_0bGcmp2B00

Tuesday was the first day in pads for the Raiders. Had it not been, it would have felt like a serious deja vu moment when linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski stepped up and picked off a Marcus Mariota pass over the middle. Because it was the second day in a row he had done it. And both of the picks looked identical.

The interceptions were so easy and out of place, Jon Gruden is not so sure something else might be going on.

“That’s the only two interceptions we’ve thrown here and I think Marcus and Nick are roommates, I don’t know what the deal is,” Gruden said with a twinkle in his eye.

“Mariota was off to a great start yesterday and, he looks like the Galloping Ghost out there. And then today he throws four incredible passes. I think he and Nick are probably having a beer down at Caesar’s Palace right now. I don’t know what the hell that’s all about.

“Nick is a good player. You’re in zone coverage, you’re reading the quarterback, and he telegraphed both of those throws. It’s really kept him away from having one hell of a camp. And he is having a good camp, but he could be having an outstanding camp had it not been for a couple interceptions.”

Kwiatkoski denied any kind of conspiracy was going on between him and Mariota. But, then again, he would deny it.

“I don’t know what he meant by that,” Kwiatkoski said of Gruden’s comment about them being roommates. “But I think Marcus is a little bit mad at me right now. I mess with him after practice, but it’s all in fun.”

Nick went on to joke that he and Mariota “Might have to think about that for next week and make a plan.”

In all seriousness, Mariota has had some great days in this year’s camp, as I had covered after Saturday’s practice. And Gruden is putting in plays specially for the ‘Flyin’ Hawaiian’.

Meanwhile, Kwiatkoski has been splitting time between first and second-team reps with Nicholas Morrow, though both are expected to play key roles in the linebacking corps this season. Morrow is seen as a better coverage linebacker, but Kwiatkoski can clearly hold his own in that arena.

“The league’s changing,” Kwiatkoski said of the importance of being good in coverage. “You have tight ends, running backs who are all receivers now, so being able to cover running backs, cover receivers, dropping back in pass coverage and being a factor in the pass game, it adds a lot to your game.”

For what it’s worth, Kwiatkoski has two career interceptions, one in each of the past two seasons. Mariota would be wise not to stare down his receivers and become blind to Nick’s presence over the middle. Or find a new roommate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JfHeI_0bGcmp2B00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

26K+
Followers
56K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Mariota
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Camp#American Football#Hawaiian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLpff.com

Carson Wentz out indefinitely: Marcus Mariota and Jimmy Garoppolo stand out as options for the Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz is reportedly out for an indefinite period as he undergoes further testing for a foot injury he suffered at the end of Thursday's practice. The worst-case scenario is that the former No. 2 overall pick suffered a Lisfranc injury that requires surgery, which would end Wentz's first year in Indianapolis before it even really began.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 3 trades to send Marcus Mariota to the Indianapolis Colts

The Las Vegas Raiders are set at quarterback this season, but like the past two seasons, the Colts are looking for their Day 1 starter it still seems. As the resident Colts and Raiders fan for Just Blog Baby, I pride myself in my objective coverage of both teams on this website. This is one of those times that I think the Colts and Raiders could make a trade where both teams benefit.
NFLchatsports.com

Colts: This Marcus Mariota trade with Raiders would save QB situation

HENDERSON, NEVADA - JULY 29: Marcus Mariota #8 of the Las Vegas Raiders (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) While some teams decided to sign veteran backup quarterbacks like Marcus Mariota or Jameis Winston in the event that their starter goes down with an injury, the Indianapolis Colts decided to supplement Carson Wentz with Jacob Eason, a raw second-year player with tons of room to grow.
NFLLas Vegas Sun

Henry Ruggs shines in Raiders’ first padded practice, impressing Gruden

After a week of practices that took place in shorts and (sometimes) padded helmet shells, the Raiders put on real pads for the first time on Tuesday, marking an unofficial milestone of training camp. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski said the players were eager to start making contact. “That’s standard for the...
NFLKRON4

Jon Gruden on Raiders Training Camp 2021

Residents asked to shelter in place due to San Jose grass fire. Sharks seen in Longboat Key canals are trying to avoid red tide, experts say. Coast Guard helicopter rescues woman near China Beach. Mt. Juliet pastor threatens to oust members wearing masks. LeBron James mural vandalized in his own...
NFLYardbarker

Recapping Everything At Raiders Training Camp So Far

With the 2021 season upon us, the Las Vegas Raiders officially reported for training camp at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. A long-awaited arrival of new faces, returning players, and sky-high expectations have Sin City buzzing. The time is now for the Raiders to make the playoffs. With so much...
NFLNBC Sports

Jon Gruden talks running different plays for Marcus Mariota

Marcus Mariota enters his second season with the Raiders as the backup to Derek Carr. Hopefully, for Mariota, the season will be free of injuries. Last season he was recovering from a torn pectoral muscle amongst other ailments that sidelined him for a majority of the 2020 campaign. Being in...
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Jon Gruden believes 2019 draft class is ready to take ownership

Before the start of last season, the buzz around the Las Vegas Raiders 2019 draft class was through the roof. Josh Jacobs, Maxx Crosby, and Hunter Renfrow were significant contributors. Trayvon Mullen appeared to be a future lockdown cornerback with his performances against receivers the quality of Courtland Sutton. Fast...
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders Rumors Mailbag W/ Nick Kwiatkoski: Questions On Training Camp, Gus Bradley, Carr & Trades

Raiders rumors mailbag with Las Vegas Raiders LB Nick Kwaitkoski and Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. In today’s mailbag Kwiatkoski answers the questions of the LIVE audience around the latest Raiders rumors before training camp. Get an inside look at what Kwiatkoski thinks of Gus Bradley, his scheme, Derek Carr and some trade ideas around Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers. Plus some funny questions asked by Raider Nation, wait until you see Kwiatkoski’s reaction. Love the Raiders? Subscribe to the Raiders Report: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Looking for the best burger place according to Nick Kwiatkoski? Follow @Barcodeburgers on Instagram: https://www.
NFLsilverandblackpride.com

Silver Minings: Marcus Mariota is a betting favorite to be traded to Colts

Our Matt Holder was one of the first people to connect a potential Marcus Mariota trade to the suddenly quarterback-needy Indianapolis Colts. The Colts may need a quarterback with starter Carson Wentz out for 5-12 weeks after having foot surgery on Monday as he was hurt at the Colts’ training camp late last week.
NFLNFL

Raiders QB Derek Carr finally playing 'free' in fourth season under HC Jon Gruden

Entering his eighth NFL season and fourth under Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr finally feels comfortable and confident in leading an offense. "I remember the night before every practice, I'd be stressed out," the quarterback said of the early parts of his career, via the team's official website. "In my head, I'm just hard on myself. I'm thinking about everything like, 'I got to do that right.' I'm checking my notes like, 'I got to do that. I wrote this down, got to fix that.'
NFLYardbarker

Assessing the Raiders’ Options With QB Marcus Mariota

During this past offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to bring back quarterback Marcus Mariota. Mariota signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal. This once again solidified his spot as the backup behind Derek Carr. However, the Raiders still have many needs, and many teams around the league could use a quarterback. Let’s take a look at the reasons for and against trading Mariota.

Comments / 0

Community Policy