Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Kerry Washington to Star in and Produce Film Adaptation of Diane Cardwell’s Memoir ‘Rockaway’ for Netflix

By Angelique Jackson
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mWE7W_0bGcmnVx00

Emmy winner Kerry Washington is gearing up for a new adventure, set to star in and produce “ Rockaway ” for Netflix .

The feature film adaptation of Diane Cardwell’s memoir, “Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life,” will be written by NAACP Image Award winner Nichelle Tramble Spellman (creator of Apple TV Plus’ “Truth Be Told”).

In the movie, Washington plays a Manhattan-based journalist who unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing while on a routine assignment, and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known toward a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.

Published in July 2020, “Rockaway: Surfing Headlong Into a New Life” tells the story of the Cardwell’s own reinvention as she discovered the world of surfing. The Houghton Mifflin Harcourt book was named one of the best adventure travel books of the year by Outside Magazine.

“Rockaway” is produced by 3dot Productions’ Liza Chasin, who has a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix; Washington and Pilar Savone for Simpson Street; and Todd Shuster for Aevitas Entertainment. Cardwell and Margaret Chernin serve as executive producers.

The new project is Washington’s latest with Netflix, after starring opposite Charlize Theron, Laurence Fishburne and Michelle Yeoh in the upcoming movie “The School for Good and Evil,” directed by Paul Feig. The new film, led by Sophia Anne Caruso and Sofia Wylie, adapts Soman Chainani’s popular fantasy fairytale novels.

The award-winning actor and producer previously partnered with the streamer for “The Prom” and “American Son,” and most recently starred in and produced “Little Fires Everywhere.”

Washington is represented by CAA, Washington Square Arts, attorney Gretchen Rush and The Lede Company. Tramble Spellman is repped by Industry, CAA and Morris Yorn.

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlize Theron
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Paul Feig
Person
Sophia Anne Caruso
Person
Kerry Washington
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Sofia Wylie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Tv#Outside Magazine#3dot Productions#Aevitas Entertainment#Caa#Washington Square Arts#The Lede Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NAACP
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesVariety

‘Materna’ Review: An Uneven Drama About Mothers and Children

It makes sense that one of the protagonists of “Materna” is a fan of Jean-Pierre Melville’s existential neo-noir “Le Samouraï,” given that David Gutnik’s feature debut is itself a tapestry of modern alienation and disaffection. Charting the plights of four women whose paths eventually cross on a New York City subway train, Gutnik’s fragmented feature debut is rooted in fraught mother-daughter dynamics and intertwined issues of regret, resentment, racism, classism and homophobia.
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
TV & VideosVariety

Variety’s ‘The Take’: New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Causes Social Media Stir, as Matt Damon and DaBaby Come Under Fire

Controversies rocked Hollywood this week, as Oscar winner Matt Damon apologizes for an F-slur, and rapper DaBaby faces severe fallout for demeaning and false comments about the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” makes progress towards more diversity, and so do the Grammys. COVID-19 cases continue to spike, but “Suicide Squad” is here, in hopes of a big box office turn during the pandemic’s tough time in the movie biz. And news of the “Jeopardy!” host frontrunner creates an absolute social media firestorm.
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
MoviesComicBook

A DC Film is Dominating Netflix's Top 10

There's a comic book movie topping Netflix's charts today. It stars Chris Evans and Zoe Saldana, and if you've read this far, you probably already know that the punchline here is that rather than Avengers: Endgame, we're talking about The Losers. Based loosely on a Vertigo update of an old DC Comics property, The Losers centered on an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a "search and destroy" mission, who find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal and make plans to even the score. The movie, released in 2010, also stars Idris Elba (Thor: Ragnarok), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jason Patric (Powers), and was directed by Sylvain White.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Are Self-Produced Projects Like Amazon’s ‘Val’ Documentaries, Memoirs or Sales Pitches?

Even Val Kilmer doesn’t consider the movie he produced about his life to be a documentary. “Val,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival this month and begins streaming on Amazon Prime Video Aug. 6, traces his career from his “Top Gun” breakthrough to recent health struggles, incorporating footage from Kilmer’s vast personal archive into the film. His son, Jack, also an actor, supplements his father’s narration, the elder Kilmer’s voice virtually unrecognizable from his heyday as a performer due to treatment for throat cancer. “Val would say in relation to this film that we are not making a documentary; we’re making...
MoviesWCIA

Chuck and Pam interview stars, writers of new Netflix film

A new Netflix movie, “The Last Letter from your Lover” explores two stories: one from the past and one in the present. Film critic Chuck Koplinski talks to the stars of the film (Shailene Woodley and Felicity Jones) about the making of the movie (above). While Pam Powell chatted with...
MoviesPosted by
UPI News

Netflix to release Maggie Gyllenhaal's film 'Lost Daughter'

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has acquired the distribution rights to The Lost Daughter, the feature directorial debut of actress Maggie Gyllenhaal. Gyllenhaal also wrote the script, based on Elena Ferrante's 2006 novel about a woman who confronts her past troubles during a beach vacation. The movie was filmed in...
TV & Videosdarkhorizons.com

Trailer: Netflix’s “The Loud House” Film

Netflix has premiered the official trailer for their film adaptation of Nickelodeon’s hit animated series “The Loud House” premiering on August 20th. The family adventure follows the Loud family to Scotland where they discover that they are descendants of Scottish royalty. The family quickly indulges in the most wish-fulfilling high-life ever when they learn their ancestral home is a castle.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Fleabag’s Ben Aldridge Joins ‘Spoiler Alert,’ Film Adaptation of Michael Ausiello Memoir

Focus Features will begin production on “Spoiler Alert,” a film adaptation of Michael Ausiello’s 2017 best-selling memoir titled, “Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies.” Ben Aldridge of “Fleabag” joins the previously-announced Jim Parsons in the movie. Kiska Higgs, president of productions and acquisitions announced the release Thursday. “The Big Sick” helmer Michael Showalter will direct the film. “Spoiler Alert” revolves around a tragicomic love story between Aldridge and Parson’s characters. Ausiello, played by Parsons, is plunged into an emotional maelstrom during the 11 months after his partner, photographer Kit, played by Aldridge, is diagnosed with cancer and dies. The memoir weaves in the...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Clint Eastwood Redefines Machismo in ‘Cry Macho’ Trailer

Clint Eastwood redefines machismo in the trailer for his upcoming movie “Cry Macho,” out in theaters and streaming on HBO Max on Sept. 17. The 91-year-old Eastwood directed the film and stars as Mike Milo, an ex-rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who agrees to bring his former boss’ young son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), home from Mexico. On their journey back to Texas, the pair takes backroads and encounters unexpected challenges, all while Mike forms an unlikely connection with Rafo and develops his own sense of redemption. “This macho thing is overrated,” Eastwood says in the trailer. “Just people trying to be...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

Ava DuVernay OWN Series ‘Cherish The Day’ Season 2 Casts Richard Roundtree, Terri J. Vaughn (TV News Roundup)

OWN’s romantic anthology drama, “Cherish The Day” has announced new cast members for the second season. New cast members include Richard Roundtree and Terri J. Vaughn. Roundtree and Vaughn will be joining the cast in recurring roles. Roundtree is set to occur as Mandeville “MV” St. James, a proud, loving, wry-humored former judge and widowed father of Sunday, played by series star Joy Bryant. Vaughn will recur as Anastasia, Ellis’ (series star Henry Simmons) soon-to-be ex-wife and the mother of their children. “Cherish The Day” is an anthology series that chronicles the relationship of one couple, with each episode spanning a single...
Moviesenergy941.com

Exclusive Look At Addison Rae’s New Film ‘He’s All That’

Tik Tok star Addison Rae sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss her new film ‘He’s All That’. It’s sort of a new spin on the 90’s film ‘She’s All That’. This re-imagining will have many cameos, including Kourtney Kardashian’s acting debut. Addison will drop the official trailer on her...
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Rob Lowe To Star & EP Netflix Family Film ‘Dog Gone’

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Rob Lowe is set to headline and executive produce the Netflix movie Dog Gone, based on the true story of a father and son who repair their fractured relationship during a forced hike of the Appalachian trail to find their beloved lost dog. Funny and heartwarming, the story received worldwide attention, as people of all walks of life joined the search for the ailing mutt, Gonker, who has only days to live without his medication. Dog Gone reps Lowe’s second reteaming with Netflix after the romantic comedy Holiday in the Wild, which was one of the streamer’s most watched movies of the year....
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Kerry Washington Pitches Herself For The Next Space Jam Movie In Amazing Celebratory Video For The New Film

Space Jam was a movie that, somehow, became something of a cultural touchstone. And when LeBron James came along, a basketball player at a performance and celebrity level that reminded people of Michael Jordan, many started to talk about the idea of seeing him star in his own Space Jam movie. And now exactly that has happened. But one star is apparently looking to start work on Space Jam 3 much sooner than we thought, as Kerry Washington has put together her own audition tape.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Dear White People’ Final (Musical) Season to Premiere in September on Netflix (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced the final season of “Dear White People” will launch Sept. 22 and be a musical season. “The only way to move forward is to throw it back,” a teaser for the season previews. From there a cover of Montell Jordan’s “This Is How We Do It” kicks into gear. The teaser also shows the students getting ready to dance, with snapping of hands and getting into formation to perform Jordan’s 1995 hit. There is an Afro-futuristic and 1990s-inspired dance floor, as the students of the fictional Winchester University look back on their time on campus amid their final year. “Dear White...
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Scandal star Kerry Washington announced to lead new Netflix movie

Scandal star Kerry Washington has landed a new movie role with Netflix. Based on Diane Cardwell's 2020 adventure travel memoir, Rockaway will see Washington take on the lead role as well as producing the film. According to Netflix, the movie follows a Manhattan journalist who, on a routine assignment, "unexpectedly...
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Julia Stiles to star in comedy The Lake, Amazon's first Canadian scripted series

Stiles will be joined by Orphan Black alum Jordan Gavaris and Black-ish actress Madison Shamoun in the comedy revolving around the Canadian cottage experience. "Justin (Gavaris) returns from living abroad after a break-up with his long-term partner, in the hope of reconnecting with the biological daughter that he gave up for adoption in his teens," per Deadline. "His plans to create new memories with his city-loving daughter Billie (Shamoun) at the idyllic lake from his childhood go awry when he finds out his father left the family cottage to his 'picture-perfect' stepsister, Maisy-May (Stiles)." The Lake is expected to premiere in 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy