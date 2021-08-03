Lakers news: Andre Drummond leaves to 76ers on one-year deal

The Los Angeles Lakers saw another free agent depart to a new organization for the 2021-22 season.

Los Angeles, which had over 10 free agents entering the 2021 market, has seen a few players leave.

Alex Caruso, the fan-favorite guard, signed a four-year deal worth over $37 million with the Chicago Bulls. which the Lakers reportedly did not want to counter.

Then, reserve shooting guard Ben McLemore signed a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Next, it is center Andre Drummond who is moving on to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Drummond came to the Lakers after the trade deadline when the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out his contract; he signed a minimum deal to be with L.A. for the remainder of the season.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported the news:

Drummond signed the veteran minimum with the 76ers. He apparently wanted more money in the market because he called an Instagram commenter “drunk” for suggesting he re-sign with the Lakers for the minimum.

Drummond’s future in L.A. seemed murky after the Lakers inked Dwight Howard from the 76ers to a deal, so both teams essentially swapped centers.

