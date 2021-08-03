Cancel
Shreveport, LA

One person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a light pole

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 2 days ago
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 4 a.m. Tuesday.

It happened in the 100 block of East Kings Highway in front of Centenary College in Shreveport.

Shreveport Police Department officers respond to a car accident scene.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found the victim.

Authorities say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This incident is under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine

Shreveport Magazine is an independent voice in the Shreveport media landscape. The Shreveport Magazine has remained privately owned and it always will be. The Shreveport Magazine reports about the local news, places, businesses, events and problems affecting the dynamic and amazing City of Shreveport and surrounding neighborhoods.

