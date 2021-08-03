One person was injured early Tuesday morning when a car crashed into a light pole
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, this unfortunate incident occurred right after 4 a.m. Tuesday.
It happened in the 100 block of East Kings Highway in front of Centenary College in Shreveport.
Shreveport Police Department officers respond to a car accident scene.
When the officers arrived on scene, they found the victim.
Authorities say the victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.
This incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
