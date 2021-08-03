The victim in Shreveport’s latest homicide has been identified
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Calveon Raphiel and he was shot right after 6 a.m. Monday.
The shooting occurred at the SpringRidge apartment complex at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Dean Road.
The 21-year-old victim was taken to Willis-Knighton South.
Unfortunately, he died later at the hospital.
Second victim was wounded in the shooting and taken to the local hospital.
The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.
No arrests had been made yet.
This incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
