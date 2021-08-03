Cancel
Shreveport, LA

The victim in Shreveport’s latest homicide has been identified

By Erica Knowles
Shreveport Magazine
Shreveport Magazine
 2 days ago
Shreveport, LA – According to the police officials, his name is Calveon Raphiel and he was shot right after 6 a.m. Monday.

The shooting occurred at the SpringRidge apartment complex at West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop and Dean Road.

The 21-year-old victim was taken to Willis-Knighton South.

Unfortunately, he died later at the hospital.

Second victim was wounded in the shooting and taken to the local hospital.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries.

No arrests had been made yet.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

