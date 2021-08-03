Cancel
Charlestown, RI

Charlestown Seafood Festival returning this weekend (Aug. 6-8)

By Thom Cahir
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time again, one of the largest seafood festivals around (it does take place on a former auxiliary air base), the Charlestown Seafood Festival starts Friday at noon and will run all weekend long. If you’re a first-timer to the event, there is plenty of parking and it’s family-friendly with plenty of offerings for any taste, even though it is a seafood-themed event, so feel free to bring kids with the finickiest of palates.

