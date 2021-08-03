How do you find ‘the hook’?

When email came around, a lot of people thought, “Wow, is direct mail dead?” Now, it’s a fact that direct mail took a little bit of a hit when some of the virtual methods came around. But in my opinion, it's actually a benefit to direct mail because mailboxes aren't as full as they used to be. And frankly, for many people, especially during the pandemic, the highlight of their day is going to their mailbox and seeing what in the world they got in there. Here are some things you should pay attention to in order to ensure direct mail is working for you.