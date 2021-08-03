New York Gov. Cuomo urged to resign after probe finds he harassed 11 women

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks in New York City on June 15. On Tuesday, an investigation found he sexually harassed multiple women and violated federal and state laws, according to the New York Attorney General. (Mike Segar, Reuters) — NEW YORK CITY — An investigation into accusations of sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo found that he groped, kissed or made suggestive comments to 11 women, creating a "toxic" workplace in violation of the law, the state's top prosecutor said on Tuesday.