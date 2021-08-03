Congress Shortchanges School Bus Electrification in Infrastructure Bill
Despite evidence that Americans strongly support the electrification of school buses, writes Kea Wilson, "Congress keeps whittling down funding for this common-sense, bipartisan priority." Although President Biden included $20 billion for school bus electrification in the American Jobs Plan, this funding has dwindled as Congress continued to debate the plan, down to only $7.5 billion for bus electrification in the most recent draft. "Advocates say the cuts are unacceptable, especially given growing support for zero-emission fleets."www.planetizen.com
