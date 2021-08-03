Cancel
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Operation Deer Watch

By Mark Evenstad
 2 days ago

The Wisconsin DNR started its ‘Operation Deer Watch’ effort on Sunday. The DNR is encouraging people to report deer sightings thru September 30. Resource officials say this provides data for deer management. The DNR said it will use the information to “determine the fawn-to-doe ratio and ultimately deer population estimates.” Anyone who wants to participate can report sightings online at the Wisconsin DNR’s website. Registration is not required.

