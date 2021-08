If your cat is sneezing, coughing, or has a runny nose, at first, you might think he’s sick — but those can also be symptoms of an allergy. Cats can be allergic to all sorts of different things, including chemicals and ingredients in their foods. But for some cats, the cause of their allergies is a central part of their lives: their cat litter. For a cat allergic to litter, those allergies get aggravated multiple times a day. When you understand the signs of an allergy, you can recognize that your cat might have a problem and take the right steps to get to the bottom of it.