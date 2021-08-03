Drink blended drinks like Papa Hemingway did
“My mojito in La Bodeguita, my daiquiri in El Floridita,” so said the great Ernest Hemingway — or so they say — and tourists and neophytes have followed suit ever since. What Hemingway actually wrote regarding the blended daiquiri and the bartender at El Floridita who made them was “… the great ones that Constante made that had no taste of alcohol and felt, as you drank them, the way downhill glacier skiing feels running through powder snow” in 1970’s “Islands in the Stream.”www.marinij.com
Comments / 0