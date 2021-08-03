Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Drink blended drinks like Papa Hemingway did

By Jeff Burkhart
Marin Independent Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“My mojito in La Bodeguita, my daiquiri in El Floridita,” so said the great Ernest Hemingway — or so they say — and tourists and neophytes have followed suit ever since. What Hemingway actually wrote regarding the blended daiquiri and the bartender at El Floridita who made them was “… the great ones that Constante made that had no taste of alcohol and felt, as you drank them, the way downhill glacier skiing feels running through powder snow” in 1970’s “Islands in the Stream.”

www.marinij.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernest Hemingway
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drink Can#Alcohol#Sugar#Food Drink#Beverages#Ii#The Barfly Podcast#Jeffburkhart Net#Sammy S Beach Bar Rum#Sec#D#Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Mental_Floss

McDonald's Free Fry Refills Are Their Best-Kept Secret

McDonald's denies the existence of an official secret menu, but some locations do offer special ordering hacks to customers in the know. TikTok user Orlando Johnson highlighted one of the fast food chain's best-kept secrets in a recent video. As Newsweek reports, your order of French fries from McDonald's may come with a free refill: All you have to do is ask for it.
Sturgis, SDWTRF

What does a Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendee like to eat and drink?

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — When it comes to eating and drinking, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally attendees tend to eat and drink like others in America, at least according to some buying trends at local businesses. —>Local Stories from 7News<— “I’m doing an order today (for a customer) from Chicago. It’s all...
Recipes12tomatoes.com

Paul Newman Cake

If you’re looking for a super simple cake recipe, I’ve got you covered. Not only does this cake come together in a snap, but it’s seriously decadent and seriously delicious. Things are made easy by starting with a box cake mix. The real magic comes in after the cake is baked.
DrinksMedicineNet.com

Is It OK to Drink Wine Every Day?

How Much Can I Drink Drinking Problem Signs Center. While the consensus on wine is polarizing, researchers do say that drinking it in moderation is not bad for you. In general, moderate wine consumption for healthy adults means up to one drink a day for women and up to two drinks a day for men. One drink is equal to five fluid ounces (148 mL) of wine.
Food & Drinkst2conline.com

Summer Weekend Drink Delights

This summer we are excited for bold and bright sips. For vodka lovers, CANTEEN, a vodka-based canned cocktail, will make you smile. It is a delicious zero sugar and low-calorie ready-to-drink cocktail mixing sparkling soda with premium vodka. Typically canned cocktails can taste too sweet or worse go flat within minutes. Not this amazing brand.
Recipesonthegas.org

Purple Haze Drink Recipes

Purple haze drinks are cocktails made out of purple fruit juice. They can be mixed with alcohol or you can make a non-alcoholic version for young or pregnant friends and family members. You can turn any of your favorite drinks into a purple haze variety. Mojitos, martinis, shots, and anything...
Food & DrinksGarden & Gun

On “Mixologists” and the Delight of Neighborly Drinking

Fractions, fennel pollen, and the art of a well-made cocktail. I’ve always been a little put off by barkeeps who call themselves mixologists. These days anyone can create their own pretentious -ology to compensate for whatever insecurity attends their chosen profession. Cereologists, for instance. I don’t even want to tell you what they do. Look it up and you’ll see what I mean.
Tacoma, WAsouthsoundmag.com

Drinks with a View at Le Sel Bistro

There’s more than just a magnificent view of Commencement Bay to accompany the ever-popular weekly brunch at Le Sel Bistro in Tacoma — the mimosas and Bloody Marys stand out, too. Le Sel Bistro has offered its French-style and American cuisine since 2019. Along with delectable food combinations like pork...
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Ready-to-Drink Small Serving Cocktails

The BeTini Minis are being launched by BeTini Spirits as a smaller serving of its original cocktail that will make it easier for consumers to control how much of the product they enjoy. The drinks come in 200ml bottles and are ready to drink right out of the box to make them perfect for being brought to a party of enjoyed at home. The drinks come in four of the brand's most popular flavor options including Lemon Drop, Margarita, Pink Cranberry and Tropical Sunset, which come in packs of four.
DrinksThe Drum

Pernod Ricard turns responsible drinking on its head with ‘Drink More’

Pernod Ricard has upended traditional ‘drink responsibly’ messaging by encouraging party-goers to consume more water when letting their hair down. ‘Be Responsible, Drink More’ promotes a level-headed return to the party scene following many months of enforced social isolation amid fears that some could get carried away by newly-restored freedoms.
Food & Drinksminimalistbaker.com

26 Refreshing Drinks for Summer

It’s no secret that summertime makes us crave allll the REFRESHING popsicles, hydrating fruits, and especially beverages! 🍹 To quench your thirst (in an ultra-tasty way), we’ve gathered 26 of our BEST refreshing drinks for summer that are FRESH, colorful, and oh-so-delicious! We’ve got nutritious juices, creamy fruit smoothies, and a few boozy options, too. 😉 Scroll down to see the round-up!
RecipesCNET

Better than Starbucks? Sweet, tangy whipped lemonade is a frappucchino-like drink you can make at home

Whipped lemonade is so the sip of the summer and it's been taking over the internet of late. Not unlike its more caffeinated predecessor, Dalgona Coffee, whipped lemonade is fun to make, tasty to drink and looks pretty fabulous on your social feed. It's a frothy, milky, zesty spin on the classic summer thirst-quencher we all love. And best of all, it's pretty darn simple to make.
San Francisco, CAKRQE News 13

Art of the drink: The way of tea

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Welcome to the Urasenke Foundation tea room in San Francisco. Here in a dimly-lit tranquil and quaint setting, founding director Christy Bartlett teaches students “chado” or “the way of tea.”. It’s a 400-year tradition in Kyoto, Japan that brings people from all walks of life together...
Petoskey, MIMy North.com

Dinner Just Got Easier with City Park Grill’s Friday Special

The iconic City Park Grill in Petoskey (one of Ernest Hemingway’s favorite local hangouts) is offering a dinner deal for the ages. Each Friday in August, make dinner a breeze by reserving your meal ahead of time. Dinner includes an 8 oz. (or 10 oz. at additional cost) slow-roasted and lightly-smoked prime rib served with a garlic-rosemary au jus, white truffle oil mashed potatoes and fresh vegetables. Single entrée for $23.95 for 8 oz. and $3 for each additional 2 oz. Reserve yours today for August 13, August 20 or August 27.
Drinksdigg.com

Drinking Glasses? No, We Drink From Beer Cans

If you want garnishes on your drinks, this is your best bet. No need to clean your cups at the end of the party. Brown outs, power surges and outages can be a huge pain in the butt. Be sure to protect your expensive electronics with an uninterruptible power supply.
Food & DrinksPunch

The Blue Drink Abides

The Blue Hawaii to the Angelo Azzuro, the cool-hued cocktail offers more than meets the eye. Common cocktail knowledge maintains that every great cocktail equals more than the sum of its parts. But the blue drink, whether it’s composed of three ingredients or 12, is often reduced to just one element: blue. Yet the world of blue drinks is vast and varied, running the gamut from dry and aperitivo-friendly to fruit-forward and tropical.

Comments / 0

Community Policy