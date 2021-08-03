Drink blended drinks like Papa Hemingway did

The BeTini Minis are being launched by BeTini Spirits as a smaller serving of its original cocktail that will make it easier for consumers to control how much of the product they enjoy. The drinks come in 200ml bottles and are ready to drink right out of the box to make them perfect for being brought to a party of enjoyed at home. The drinks come in four of the brand's most popular flavor options including Lemon Drop, Margarita, Pink Cranberry and Tropical Sunset, which come in packs of four.