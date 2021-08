WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — It took less than 5 minutes for supervisors to agree on supporting a broadband grant application. A special meeting of the Marathon County Board was held Monday evening to vote on a single item before its Tuesday afternoon deadline. The item before the board was to support a broadband grant application from Charter Communications to the state’s Public Safety Commission. The item was up for discussion during the board’s educational meeting last Thursday but could not be voted on due to an agendizing error.