MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Players Earning a Promotion to Altoona

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Mar 1, 2021; Sarasota, FL, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates Nick Gonzales (81) poses during media day at Ed Smith Stadium. Mandatory Credit: MLB Photos via USA Today Sports. These three Pittsburgh Pirates prospects have had excellent seasons with High-A Greensboro and have earned a promotion to Double-A Altoona. General manager Ben...

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates giving Yoshi Tsutsugo another chance

Yoshi Tsutsugo was an intriguing prospect when he first came over from Japan. A noted power hitter, Tsutsugo was supposed to be part of the answer for the Rays lineup, someone that could slot into the corners at either the infield or outfield. Instead, he struggled to make contact, being sent to the Dodgers and subsequently released.
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Bullpen Struggles in Series Loss in Milwaukee

Aug 2, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Keller (67) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the sixth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports. Struggles from the bullpen played a large role in the Pittsburgh Pirates losing their three-game series...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Where They Will Need to Spend Money

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 28: Ke'Bryan Hayes #13 of the Pittsburgh Pirates takes the field against the Milwaukee Brewers during the game at PNC Park on July 28, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images) The Pittsburgh Pirates have an extremely strong group of prospects, but where...
MLBNews-Herald

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cincinnati Reds odds, picks and prediction

The Pittsburgh Pirates (41-67) and Cincinnati Reds (57-51) open a four-game series Thursday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch will be at 7:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Pirates vs. Redsodds with MLB picks and predictions. Pirates RHP Wil Crowe (3-5, 5.40 ERA) makes his 16th...
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals oppose the Pittsburgh Pirates again

The St. Louis Cardinals will compete in a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the fourth time this season. The Cardinals are 6-3 against the Pirates so far scoring 46 runs across those nine games while allowing 36. Overall the Pirates are 41-71 and in the fifth place in the National League Central.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Anthony Alford Earns a Second Chance After Strong Triple-A Performance

Following a strong performance with the Triple-A Indianapolis Indians outfielder Anthony Alford has earned a second chance with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Anthony Alford has gone 4-8 with a pair of doubles and he’s driven in a run since his recall from Triple-A. Let’s examine how he has gotten here why the Pirates should be giving him a look the rest of the way.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

First Pitch: The Pittsburgh Pirates and Shooting Stars

Wilbur Miller had two great breakdowns of the Pittsburgh Pirates’ roster this weekend. The Pirates have a lot of “post prospect” types who are 25+, have struggled in their time in the majors in the past, and are probably on their last chance with the team. The final two months of the 2021 season should provide that chance.
MLBallfans.co

Baseball America gives updated prospect rankings for Pirates

General manager Ben Cherington and the Pirates’ front office will have their own method of taking stock of their farm system, but one of the easier ways for Pirates fans to keep track is through various rankings. Baseball America has given a midseason update to their own prospect rankings, including a new top 30 for the Pirates.
MLBallfans.co

Pittsburgh Pirates: Battle for Catcher of the Future

The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired a handful of catching prospects over the last year, but of these two, who is the team’s backstop of the future?. The shallowest part of the Pittsburgh Pirates farm system going into 2021 was catcher. The team didn’t really have a noteworthy backstop prospect aside from Endy Rodriguez. Though since then, they’ve added a ton of young catching through the draft and trades. But who is the team’s catcher of the future?
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates 2022 Draft: Tanking For Who, Wait Again?

The Pittsburgh Pirates are on pace to have one of the worst records in baseball, setting them up for another top pick. Everyone knew that the 2021 season would be another tough year for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Ben Cherington continued his organizational tear down this past off-season when he dealt away several established veterans. While this was expected, there was still hope that the 2021 Pittsburgh Pirates would outperform the 2020 team.
MLBchatsports.com

Losing Streak Continues as Pittsburgh Pirates are Swept by St. Louis

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 12: JT Brubaker #34 of the Pittsburgh Pirates reacts after giving up a two run home run to Lars Nootbaar #68 of the St. Louis Cardinals (not pictured) in the fourth inning during the game at PNC Park on August 12, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Projecting Team’s Lineup by the End of 2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates lineup is far from reaching its full potential. We could see much of that potential reach the majors and take over a regular role in 2022. Over the course of the next year, the Pittsburgh Pirates should see a whole lot of new talent come up through the pipeline. They have one of the best farm systems in baseball and much of that talent will arrive over 2022 and 2023.
MLBpittsburghbaseball.com

This Date in Pittsburgh Pirates History: August 12th, The Youngest Player in Franchise History

Seven former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, three recent and three born in the 1800s. Kyle Lobstein, pitcher for the 2016 Pirates. He was a second round pick in 2008 out of high school by the Tampa Bay Rays. He debuted in 2009, playing in the New York-Penn League, where he went 3-5, 2.58 in 73.1 innings, with 74 strikeouts in 14 starts. He moved up to Low-A in 2010 and made 27 starts, going 9-8, 4.14 in 148 innings, with 128 strikeouts. In 2011, he spent most of the year in High-A, along with a two-game trial in Double-A that did not go well. Between both stops, Lobstein went 10-10, 4.01 in 132.1 innings. The entire 2012 season was spent in Double-A, where he made 27 starts. He had an 8-7, 4.06 record in 144 innings, with 129 strikeouts. He was selected by the New York Mets in the Rule 5 draft after the season, then they immediately moved him to the Detroit Tigers. Lobstein couldn’t make the Opening Day roster, so the Tigers returned him to the Rays, only to get him right back in a trade for catcher Curt Casali. That allowed them to send him to the minors, where he split the 2013 season between Double-A and Triple-A. That year he went 13-7, 3.27 in 167.2 innings, with 148 strikeouts. A majority of 2014 was spent in Triple-A Toledo, where he had a 4.07 ERA in 146 innings before making his big league debut in late August. He would end up splitting the 2015 season between Detroit and Toledo as well.
MLBaudacy.com

Pirates' prospect Priester throws immaculate inning

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) Coming off of “as bad a start as you can have,” a top pitching prospect with the Pittsburgh Pirates bounced back in dramatic fashion with the Greensboro Grasshoppers. High-A pitcher Quinn Priester not only struck out a career-high 10 batters, but also had an immaculate inning...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Underrated 2021 Draft Pick to Watch

Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. The Pittsburgh Pirates got a handful of highly talented players in the MLB draft, but Jackson Glenn represents an underrated player from all their selections. The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired plenty of highly talented players in this past draft. Aside from Henry Davis, who...
MLBMLB

A look at new Pirates prospect Marcano

PITTSBURGH -- Tucupita Marcano’s name is an homage to two critical parts of his upbringing in Venezuela. His last name is the name of his father, Raul Marcano, who had a long career in independent baseball, including stops in the Mexican League, Western League and finally with Pennsylvania’s Lancaster Barnstormers of the Atlantic League in 2005.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Dillon Peters: Takes loss in Pittsburgh debut

Peters (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings, taking the loss Sunday versus Milwaukee. The southpaw made his first major-league appearance of 2021, but he wasn't very effective. Peters was let down by his defense in the first inning, and he gave up an RBI double to Christian Yelich in the third. The 28-year-old could remain in the rotation while Bryse Wilson (general soreness) is on the shelf, but Peters isn't likely to have much fantasy relevance on a subpar Pittsburgh team. His next turn through the rotation is tentatively scheduled for next weekend in St. Louis.
MLBWTOP

Pittsburgh Pirates to visit the Los Angeles Dodgers

Pittsburgh Pirates (42-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Steven Brault (0-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 8 strikeouts) Dodgers: TBD. BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Pittsburgh will face off on Monday. The Dodgers are 36-20 in home games...
MLBchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Pirates: Steven Brault Continuing His Emergence

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 16: Starting pitcher Steven Brault #43 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Dodger Stadium on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) Dating back to May 2019 Steven Brault has been...
MLBbucsdugout.com

Pirates roll the dice on former Japanese star Yoshi Tsutsugo

For a player that was once regarded as one of the next great power hitters, Yoshitomo “Yoshi” Tsutsugo has had his fair share of struggles when it comes to fitting into the Major Leagues. While it’s not clear what led to his demise, but he has a chance to revitalize himself once again as the Pittsburgh Pirates signed him over the weekend.

