Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Players Earning a Promotion to Altoona

Seven former Pittsburgh Pirates players born on this date, three recent and three born in the 1800s. Kyle Lobstein, pitcher for the 2016 Pirates. He was a second round pick in 2008 out of high school by the Tampa Bay Rays. He debuted in 2009, playing in the New York-Penn League, where he went 3-5, 2.58 in 73.1 innings, with 74 strikeouts in 14 starts. He moved up to Low-A in 2010 and made 27 starts, going 9-8, 4.14 in 148 innings, with 128 strikeouts. In 2011, he spent most of the year in High-A, along with a two-game trial in Double-A that did not go well. Between both stops, Lobstein went 10-10, 4.01 in 132.1 innings. The entire 2012 season was spent in Double-A, where he made 27 starts. He had an 8-7, 4.06 record in 144 innings, with 129 strikeouts. He was selected by the New York Mets in the Rule 5 draft after the season, then they immediately moved him to the Detroit Tigers. Lobstein couldn’t make the Opening Day roster, so the Tigers returned him to the Rays, only to get him right back in a trade for catcher Curt Casali. That allowed them to send him to the minors, where he split the 2013 season between Double-A and Triple-A. That year he went 13-7, 3.27 in 167.2 innings, with 148 strikeouts. A majority of 2014 was spent in Triple-A Toledo, where he had a 4.07 ERA in 146 innings before making his big league debut in late August. He would end up splitting the 2015 season between Detroit and Toledo as well.