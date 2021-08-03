Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

UW System will need lawmakers’ approval to put Covid-19 mandates in place this fall

By Naomi Kowles
wglr.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the upcoming school year, a GOP-led legislative committee has voted 6-4 to require University of Wisconsin System campuses to submit COVID-19 mandates as emergency rules for approval. The vote means that the UW System will have to submit all mandates, including requirements for masks or COVID-19 testing, to...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw System#Covid 19#Legislature#Health And Safety#Gop#The Uw System#Republican#Jcrar Co#Uw Madison#Uwm#Covid#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthMSNBC

Governors' efforts backfire as more locals defy anti-mask policies

When two school districts in Florida defied Gov. Ron DeSantis' (R) order banning mask mandates in schools, the state Board of Education took swift action, agreeing to sanction local officials. Education officials in Alachua and Broward counties are aware of the governor's policy, but they've decided to prioritize public health over the Republican's political agenda.
EducationPosted by
UPI News

Florida Board of Education: Districts broke law with mask mandates

Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Florida's State Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday that two school districts violated state law by requiring students without medical exemptions to wear masks due to COVID-19. In an emergency meeting Tuesday night, the board authorized the state's education commissioner to "take all legal steps" against districts in Alachua and Broward counties for defying an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis barring mask mandates.
Wisconsin Stateradioplusinfo.com

8-18-21 wisconsin republican lawmaker, critical of vaccine and mask mandates has covid-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of the Wisconsin Legislature’s most conservative lawmakers and a vocal opponent of mask and vaccine mandates has tested positive for COVID-19. State Sen. André Jacque was at a hospital Monday with pneumonia. The Republican from De Pere testified at a packed Capitol hearing on Wednesday during which he didn’t wear a mask. Jacque tested positive last week. Jacque hasn’t responded to a text message seeking comment, but in an email sent by his spokesman he says some of his family members also tested positive. He says he has been largely asymptomatic but is suffering from fatigue.
Educationphillyvoice.com

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall

When New Jersey students, teachers and staff return to school for in-person learning this fall, face masks will have to come back with them. New Jersey will reinstate its statewide COVID-19 mask mandate in schools for all K-12 students, teachers and staff — regardless of their vaccination status — this upcoming academic year. Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to formally announce the policy change at an event in Middlesex County on Friday, Politico NJ reported.
Elko County, NVheraldcourier.com

Nevada county lawmakers vote to resist COVID-19 mask mandate

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in a rural northeast Nevada county have voted not to comply with a mask mandate that the governor reimposed to stem the spread of an aggressive coronavirus variant. A crowded audience applauded the Elko County Commission vote on Wednesday to resist face coverings, the Elko...
Milwaukee, WIWISN

UPFRONT recap: Lawmakers get tough on UW COVID-19 mandates

MILWAUKEE — A Republican lawmaker said the UW System must "follow the law" if it wants to impose new COVID-19-related mandates on campus, and go through the legislative process. The Republican-controlled Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules recently voted to require the UW System to promulgate rules for Covid...
U.S. PoliticsLaw.com

The Justice Department’s OLC Thinks Your Company Can Mandate the COVID-19 Vaccine, Even If Not Fully Approved

Opinions from the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) are not typically of much interest to private employers. (You may or may not have even heard of the OLC). After all, the Office’s role is to advise the Executive branch. However, a recently released OLC opinion addresses a question preying on many minds: Is it lawful for employers to mandate a COVID-19 vaccine even when the vaccine has not received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the federal agency responsible for the safety and efficacy of vaccines?
Arkansas StateKATV

Arkansas lawmakers adjourn, leave state's mask mandate ban in place

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas lawmakers on Friday left the state’s mask mandate ban in place, ending a session called to revisit the prohibition for schools because of the state’s COVID-19 surge. The majority-Republican Legislature adjourned the special session that GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson had called to consider rolling...
Urban Milwaukee

Thompson Resists GOP Oversight of UW-System COVID-19 Plans

Republican Rep. Adam Neylon was two years old when Tommy Thompson took the first of four oaths of office as governor in January 1987. Thompson was the powerful leader of the state’s Republican Party, dominating the Capitol for 14 years. Fast forward to 2021, and Neylon, of Pewaukee, and Republican...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Governor Baker needs to announce COVID-19 mandates for schools

We are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, the predominance of the aggressive Delta variant, and a return to K-12 school in person without a more comprehensive plan for keeping children, families, and school employees safe. Most of the Commonwealth now falls under the masking advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly 72,000 children nationwide were diagnosed with COVID-19 the last week of July. While case numbers have dipped for the first week of August, this is not the time to retreat, as school districts are about to embark on bringing thousands of staff and students back into school. Unless the state implements preventive measures that follow science and not politics, schools will be ground zero in the fall, with approximately 456,000 unvaccinated kindergarten-through-sixth-grade students at particular risk.
Philadelphia, PAphillytrib.com

Vaccine mandate put in place for all City Council workers

The city’s top legislator announced that all 17 members of City Council and their staff must receive COVID-19 vaccinations or submit to weekly testing for the virus. Approximately 190 employees covered under the mandate must get the shot by Sept. 16, when legislators will return to City Hall for in-person legislative sessions for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in Philadelphia in March 2020.
Milwaukee, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW System housing: COVID vaccination roommate concern arises

MILWAUKEE - An incoming freshman at the University of Wisconsin-Madison is breathing a sigh of relief after finally connecting with someone to room with who is vaccinated against COVID-19. However, there aren't many options out there for students in the UW System who wish to room with someone who is also vaccinated.
Columbia, SCnorthwestgeorgianews.com

SC Supreme Court says USC is allowed to require masks on campus

Aug. 17—COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has upheld the University of South Carolina's right to require all students in classes to wear masks to prevent the spread of the highly contagious COVID-19 virus, which is spread by tiny particles in peoples' breath. In a unanimous six-page opinion,...
Madison, WIFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

UW-Madison mandates COVID tests for unvaccinated students, staff

MADISON, Wis. - University of Wisconsin-Madison students and staff who can't or won't show proof of vaccination will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing, the school announced Wednesday. The mandate will go into effect Aug. 30, the school said in a news release. Students and staff who refuse the tests...

Comments / 0

Community Policy