UW System will need lawmakers’ approval to put Covid-19 mandates in place this fall

We are concerned about rising COVID-19 cases, the predominance of the aggressive Delta variant, and a return to K-12 school in person without a more comprehensive plan for keeping children, families, and school employees safe. Most of the Commonwealth now falls under the masking advisory from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and nearly 72,000 children nationwide were diagnosed with COVID-19 the last week of July. While case numbers have dipped for the first week of August, this is not the time to retreat, as school districts are about to embark on bringing thousands of staff and students back into school. Unless the state implements preventive measures that follow science and not politics, schools will be ground zero in the fall, with approximately 456,000 unvaccinated kindergarten-through-sixth-grade students at particular risk.