Rochester, MN

Mayor, council: Now is the time to bring Chateau plans to completion

By Editorials
Post-Bulletin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs community members interested in the future of the Chateau Theatre, we respectfully request that the governing body adopt the Chateau Theatre Reuse Task Force's 2017 recommendations for rehabilitation and reuse of this vital historic and cultural resource. In addition, we request that the Task Force be called upon to update and synthesize these recommendations in response to current costs and conditions. We believe that its members would be gratified and honored to see their work through to completion.

