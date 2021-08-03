Cancel
Animals

August is Tree Check Month for Invasive Beetle

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON —August is the most critical time of year to spot the Asian longhorned beetle (ALB) as adult activity peaks. That’s why the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is declaring August as “Tree Check Month” for this invasive pest. Checking trees for the beetle and the damage it causes is how residents can help USDA and its partners eliminate the beetle from the United States, and protect more trees. USDA and its partners are working to eradicate the tree-killing beetle in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and South Carolina. However, residents in all states should keep an eye out for any new incursions.

