VIDEO: Fur Real? Roly-Poly Raccoon Gets Taken For Walks By Pet Pooch

By zenger.news
Tennessee Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn overweight raccoon is put through its paces by his new personal trainer: the family dog. The 3-year-old raccoon, named Tornado, boasts 39,300 Instagram followers and lives with his owners Victoria and Alexander Domaratsky at their home in Orsk, Russia. The couple has recently recruited their dog to help the...

