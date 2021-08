EKU’s transition to the ASUN might end up as an expensive headache. Earlier on Tuesday, the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) filed a lawsuit against both Eastern Kentucky University and Jacksonville State University over unpaid exit fees. EKU and JSU announced back on January 26 and February 16, respectively, that the programs would be leaving the OVC, eventually joining the Atlantic Sun Conference (ASUN) on July 1. According to a report by the Associated Press, the OVC is suing the schools due to $1 million in unpaid exit fees for leaving the conference.