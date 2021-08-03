Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Sutton United's opening two home games moved due to new pitch delay

SkySports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSutton’s first two home games in Sky Bet League Two have been amended following a delay in the installation of a new grass pitch, the EFL has announced. Bad weather has hampered the process of replacing the artificial surface at the National League champions' Gander Green Lane home and as a result, their fixture against Salford on Saturday, August 14 has been reversed and will instead take place at the Peninsula Stadium.

www.skysports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Birch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#New Grass#Weather#National League#Sky Bet League Two#Efl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerYardbarker

Positive covid test delays Arsenal’s move for midfielder

Arsenal has received some encouragement to make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder, Denis Zakaria in recent days, but there could be a delay before any transfer is concluded. The Swiss midfielder will be on the move this summer after he informed Gladbach that he won’t sign a new contract...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tom Smith joins Welling United on loan

Tom Smith has joined National League South side Welling United on loan for the 2021/22 season. The 19 year-old goalkeeper, who signed his first professional contract with us in December 2019, has been a key figure in our development teams in recent seasons, playing an important role in our Under-18s title-winning 2018/19 campaign, keeping five clean sheets from his eight appearances.
Leetonia, OH27 First News

Turf delays move Leetonia football’s home opener to Salem

LEETONIA, Ohio (WKBN) – Leetonia has a rich football history with three state championships, but for the first time, the Bears’ home field will not be natural grass. It’s just taking longer than expected for the sod squad installing the fake grass to put it down. Leetonia has dug up...
Public HealthBBC

Phil Parkinson: Wrexham manager isolating after positive Covid test

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19. Parkinson, who was named Wrexham boss in July, missed the 4-0 friendly win over Fleetwood Under-23s on Tuesday. Assistant manager Steve Parkin took charge of the National League team in Parkinson's absence. "He felt it was necessary for the...
SoccerBBC

Ross Doohan: Celtic goalkeeper joins Tranmere Rovers on loan

Tranmere Rovers have signed Celtic goalkeeper Ross Doohan on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old joined Celtic in 2015 and has spent his career so far on loan, including at Ross County and Dundee United last term. Doohan will provide cover for captain Scott Davies who is still injured after rupturing...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Wolves' Taylor Perry and Leicester's Callum Wright join Cheltenham on loan

Cheltenham Town have signed Leicester City midfielder Callum Wright and Wolves midfielder Taylor Perry on season-long loan deals. Wright re-joins the Robins, having spent the second half of last season with the Gloucestershire club and helping them win the League Two title. The 21-year-old scored four times in 17 appearances...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Mark Warburton signs new QPR contract

Mark Warburton is eager for QPR to keep building after signing a new contract with the Sky Bet Championship club. The Rs manager was previously on a one-year rolling deal but has penned new terms for an undisclosed length of time. Warburton was appointed QPR boss in May 2019 and...
SoccerBBC

Tyler Burey: Hartlepool United sign Millwall winger on loan

League Two newcomers Hartlepool United have signed Millwall winger Tyler Burey on loan until January 2022. The 20-year-old has made 16 appearances in all competitions since joining the Lions from AFC Wimbledon in 2019. "Tyler is one of those players that gets you on the edge of your seat," Pools...
SoccerBBC

Scottish Gossip: SPFL, Rangers, Celtic, Hazard, Dundee United, Shankland

SPFL bosses will hold talks on Thursday amid an escalating row with Rangers over the league's £8m commercial deal with a car retailer, with the Ibrox club having not displayed branding during Saturday's win over Livingston. (Record) Rangers say they informed the SPFL over their stance before the commercial deal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy