Politics

Historic opioid settlement reached: Could bring $460 million

By Special For The Lazer
thelevisalazer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistoric opioid settlement reached: Could bring $460 million to fight scourge of addiction across state. There is no escaping the opioid epidemic. It knows no boundaries and I am hard pressed to find anyone who does not know someone struggling with an addiction to an opioid. We were making gains, until the COVID-19 pandemic and state government’s shutdown left users isolated, lonely, and craving a crutch to get them through the stressful time. As a result, we saw drug overdose deaths increase by more than 50 percent last year. These were parents, children, family members, and friends.

www.thelevisalazer.com

Comments / 0

State
Kentucky State
#Opioids#Lawsuits#Drug Abuse#Legislature#Drugs
Politics
