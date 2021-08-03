Historic opioid settlement reached: Could bring $460 million to fight scourge of addiction across state. There is no escaping the opioid epidemic. It knows no boundaries and I am hard pressed to find anyone who does not know someone struggling with an addiction to an opioid. We were making gains, until the COVID-19 pandemic and state government’s shutdown left users isolated, lonely, and craving a crutch to get them through the stressful time. As a result, we saw drug overdose deaths increase by more than 50 percent last year. These were parents, children, family members, and friends.