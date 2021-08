The PGA Tour on Tuesday released its 2021-22 schedule, replete with 48 total events as well as new details about "Strategic Alliance," the agreement the PGA Tour announced last fall with the European Tour in which the two Tours were expected to collaborate. The collaboration will begin in 2022 with three tournaments that will be co-sanctioned and count on both the PGA Tour's FedExCup and the European Tour's Race to Dubai: the Barbasol Championship, the Barracuda Championship and the Genesis Scottish Open, all of which are set to take place next July.