The following article was submitted by Lisa Pike, a Librarian at the Manitowoc Public Library. The core principles of Manitowoc Public Library’s mission statement are to fulfill the educational, recreational, and cultural needs of the community. Collection development of materials for all ages is a large part of accomplishing this mission. While working towards mission fulfillment, we often find service gaps that need improvement. One such gap that we have been focusing on is the diversification of our collections so that everyone in our community can see themselves reflected in our circulating materials.