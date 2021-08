HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) – A man died after being tased by law enforcement following a burglary call in western Houston County Saturday. The incident happened at a home in the 200 block of Bethlehem Road between Vineyard Church and Bethlehem Baptist Church. Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza told WDHN News the suspect entered a home armed with a machete. A 9-1-1 call then came into Houston County dispatch. Deputies responded to the residence around 11:00 a.m. and encountered the suspect.