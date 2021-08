CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 28: Joey Votto #19 of the Cincinnati Reds hits a home run. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) With Ronald Acuña Jr. out for the season with a knee injury, Nick Castellanos on the IL with a micro fracture in his wrist, and Kyle Schwarber off to Boston, the race for NL MVP seems to be Fernando Tatis Jr.’s to lose. That said, if Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto keeps up the torrid pace we’ve seen over the last week, the 37-year-old could very well enter the MVP conversation.