Tyler, the Creator Announces Tour With Vince Staples, Kali Uchis

By Claire Shaffer
GreenwichTime
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 34-date trek through the U.S. and Canada kicks off February 10th, 2022, in San Diego, and runs through April 8th with a final show in Seattle. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 6th at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com. More from Rolling Stone. Staples and Uchis have both released their own new...

