Tyler, the Creator Announces Tour With Vince Staples, Kali Uchis

LOS ANGELES (AP) - DaBaby is apologizing more formally for crude and homophobic remarks he made at a festival near Miami after three other festivals dropped him from their lineups. DaBaby says in a statement he offers his apologies for “misinformed comments” about HIV and AIDS, as well as to the LGBTQ community for “hurtful and triggering comments.” DaBaby had spoken crudely from the stage at the Rolling Loud Festival about gay men and people with HIV and AIDS, and he incorrectly said AIDS would “make you die in two or three weeks.” Lollapalooza in Chicago dropped him from its closing slot on Sunday. Yesterday, New York City’s Governors Ball and the Day N Vegas in Las Vegas also announced DaBaby would no longer be on their festival lineups. DaBaby had apologized on Twitter on Friday.