The federal minimum wage may soon be $15 an hour: Here are three ways restaurants can leverage tech to minimize the impact on revenue and employee retention. The U.S. federal minimum wage is expected to increase to $15 an hour which will put more pressure on businesses—especially in the hospitality & restaurant industries which employ 37% of workers who earned the federal minimum wage in 2019. The increase will likely be phased in over four years, but the impact will be immediate for restaurants which are already struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.