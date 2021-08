There’s a new trend all over TikTok right now and my hands simply cannot resist it – the chopping dance. You know the one: where people bang their fists together frantically whilst answering questions they say they get asked all the time. Like all TikTok trends, it’s come from nowhere and is now simply EVERYWHERE. And everyone’s doing it, from small creators to the athletes representing Team GB at the Olympics and JoJo Siwa.