McBride's Summer League Schedule

New York Knicks second round selection out of West Virginia, guard Miles "Deuce" McBride will make his first appearance for the organization on August, 8th versus Toronto on ESPN2 at 4:30 pm EST in the franchise's opening game of the NBA Summer League.

He was selected in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft, the 36th pick overall, marking the 35th West Virginia Mountaineer to be selected in the NBA draft.

Mar 2, 2021; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Miles McBride (4) celebrates after a made three-pointer during the first half against the Baylor Bears at WVU Coliseum. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

McBride earned Second Team All-Big 12 and an AP All-American Honorable Mention selection after leading West Virginia in scoring (15.8 ppg), assists (4.9), steals (1.9), and three-point percentage (41.4%) last season, including recording a career-high 31 points behind hitting 4-5 from three-point range in the win over Kansas.

New York Knicks Summer League Schedule

Sunday, August 8 vs. Toronto - 4:30 PM EST on ESPN2

Wednesday, August 10 at LA Lakers - 10:00 PM EST on ESPN2

Friday, August 13 at Detroit - 8:00 PM EST on NBA TV

Saturday, August 14 - 8:00 PM EST on ESPN2

The team will also play a fifth game on either Monday, August 16 or Tuesday, August 17.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Twitter - @WVUonSI and Christopher Hall @WVHallBilly