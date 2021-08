The Mission: Impossible 7 production has been no easy journey. Filming for the Tom Cruise-led franchise movie began last year, but there have been many setbacks due to the pandemic. Last month, the production came to a halt yet again after another positive COVID test was discovered on-set. When this happened towards the end of last year, Cruise sparked controversy after losing his cool on set over supposed violations of pandemic protocols. The movie is still in production, so some of its stars are thanking the crew for their "stamina and strength."