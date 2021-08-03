Cancel
GBP/USD is setting up for shot at the 1.40 area

By Ross J Burland
FXStreet.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/USD bulls are seeking a test of the 1.4000s in a daily extension. Bears are seeking a break of the current daily support for a run to the 1.3780s. The focus is on the Bank of England and US Nonfarm Payrolls. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3910 and 0.20% higher...

Jerome Powell
CurrenciesDailyFx

AUD/USD Post-RBA Recovery Remains Intact Ahead of US NFP Report

AUD/USD extends the advance following the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) interest rate decision to mark the first three-day rally since June, and the exchange rate may stage a larger recovery ahead of the US Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) report as it extends the series of higher highs and lows from the start of the week.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar swings with currency markets nervous ahead of upcoming jobs data

* Dollar dips, then recovers, after weak private employment report * Yen shows appeal as safer haven * Kiwi continues to climb (Updates prices, market activity and comments; new byline, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By David Henry and Iain Withers NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The dollar recovered from a fall on Wednesday brought on by the release of an unexpectedly weak private employment report knocked down U.S. Treasury yields and may or may not have foreshadowed softness in jobs data due on Friday from the American government. After a steady day, the dollar index against major currencies fell as much as 0.2% on the report before turning back up. It was up less than 0.1% on the day at 10:08 a.m. EDT (1408 GMT). The Japanese yen, often seen as a competing safe haven, was a big beneficiary with the dollar falling as low as 108.77. The euro and British pound also gained against the greenback. The euro was last trading at $1.1859, off less than 0.1% for the day. Sterling rose 0.1% to $1.3930. The swings show how uneasy the currency markets are ahead of the next big catalyst that might show whether economies will grow so quickly that they fuel inflation or slow due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The initial downdraft came when the ADP National Employment Report showed U.S. private payrolls increased about half as much as economists had expected, likely constrained by shortages of workers and raw materials. "It was a fairly big disappointment," said Mazen Issa, senior currency strategist at TD Securities. The ADP report has a mixed record of predicting the government report, Issa said, but added, "the miss is substantial enough that the markets may be a little bit more nervous going into Friday's report." Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and other policy makers have recently emphasized that upcoming employment reports will be critical to the board's decisions about when and how to cut back on support for the economy. The ADP report does not capture changes in government employment. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury initially fell sharply and the 5-year yield slipped to its lowest since February. Those moves came after the ADP report and news that the government is considering reductions in debt issuance. Questions about the supply of Treasuries have been affecting yields and having spillover influence on the dollar. The dollar has lost value as declining yields have made strategists question whether the U.S. economy will grow as much as they had expected in light of the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19. Before the ADP report, the euro had been flat against the dollar, giving up initial gains on data that showed euro zone business activity surged in July, expanding at its fastest pace in 15 years. The New Zealand dollar made strong gains for the second consecutive day, after a drop in unemployment in the country raised expectations that rate hikes could begin within weeks. The kiwi was last up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar, at $0.7061. The country's central bank had said on Tuesday it would soon begin consulting on ways to tighten mortgage lending standards, as it tries to control an inflated housing market. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:08AM (1408 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0890 92.0360 +0.07% 2.343% +92.1960 +91.8140 Euro/Dollar $1.1859 $1.1865 -0.05% -2.94% +$1.1899 +$1.1842 Dollar/Yen 109.2500 109.0300 +0.21% +5.74% +109.2550 +108.7250 Euro/Yen 129.55 129.35 +0.15% +2.07% +129.6100 +129.1500 Dollar/Swiss 0.9050 0.9041 +0.11% +2.31% +0.9061 +0.9019 Sterling/Dollar $1.3930 $1.3914 +0.13% +1.98% +$1.3957 +$1.3899 Dollar/Canadian 1.2541 1.2535 +0.04% -1.53% +1.2552 +1.2516 Aussie/Dollar $0.7400 $0.7393 +0.11% -3.79% +$0.7426 +$0.7388 Euro/Swiss 1.0731 1.0726 +0.05% -0.70% +1.0737 +1.0724 Euro/Sterling 0.8511 0.8529 -0.21% -4.77% +0.8532 +0.8506 NZ $0.7061 $0.7019 +0.61% -1.66% +$0.7088 +$0.7018 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8020 8.8215 -0.46% +2.25% +8.8245 +8.7780 Euro/Norway 10.4394 10.4650 -0.24% -0.26% +10.4750 +10.4180 Dollar/Sweden 8.5925 8.5979 -0.13% +4.84% +8.6123 +8.5666 Euro/Sweden 10.1914 10.2049 -0.13% +1.14% +10.2130 +10.1909 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Iain Withers in London; editing by Kim Coghill and Barbara Lewis and Jonathan Oatis)
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD retreats to 0.7400 area, remains on track to post daily gains

AUD/USD steadies near 0.7400 in the American session. US Dollar Index showed no reaction to US data releases. Focus shifts to US Labor Statistics' July labour market report. The AUD/USD pair continued to push higher during the American trading hours on Thursday and reached a daily top of 0.7416 before going into a consolidation phase. As of writing, the pair was up 0.4% on the day at 0.7408.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears brace for $1,782 with eyes on US NFP

Gold sellers attack weekly bottom, extends previous day’s break of key support convergence, now resistance. Covid woes, pre-NFP trading lull and US Senate updates weigh on sentiment. Firmer US Treasury yields back DXY ahead of the key jobs report. Gold (XAU/USD) remains offered around $1,801, down 0.18% intraday, while keeping...
CurrenciesDailyFx

US Dollar Pre-NFP Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD

The primary point of worry for the FOMC is labor and tomorrow brings the July NFP report out of the United States. The US Dollar is holding on to a net gain on the week, even despite yesterday’s disappointing ADP numbers, and this is in large part due to comments from FOMC Vice Chair, Richard Clarida.
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD refreshes daily tops post-BoE, retreats a bit thereafter

GBP/USD held on to its intraday gains and refreshed daily tops after the BoE policy decision. The mention of negative rates in the policy statement capped any further gains for the major. The GBP/USD pair shot to fresh session tops, around the 1.3945 region after the Bank of England announced...
Marketsinvezz.com

Is the GBP/USD a buy or sell after the BOE rate decision

The GBP/USD pair darted higher after the latest BOE decision. The bank decided to leave interest rates and quantitative easing policy unchanged. It hinted that tapering of asset purchases is around the corner. The British pound (GBP/USD) rose on Thursday after the Bank of England delivered its August interest rate...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar holds gains after Fed comments, sterling ticks up after BoE

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday after hawkish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve led markets to move forward the likely timing of a policy tightening. Sterling ticked slightly higher after the Bank of England kept the size of its bond-buying programme...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar firmer ahead of NFP report

The dollar is mixed across the board, up against safe-haven rivals and high-yielding assets, and mostly down against commodity-linked currencies. The market mood picked up during the American afternoon, following news that the US Senate is in talks to finish the infrastructure bill and kick-start discussing the $ 3.5 trillion budget afterwards. Senate Republican Leader McConnell said that Democrats should raise the debt ceiling on their own. EUR/USD trades at around 1.1835.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD sits at daily resistance ahead of RBA & NFP

NZD/USD now awaits the RBA and the NFP report. US dollar is attempting to move higher on hawkish Fed speakers. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is making tracks to the upside and 0.22% higher at the close of Wall Street. NZD/USD is trading near 0.7050 after climbing from a...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD struggles to find direction, returns to 1.1830 area

EUR/USD pair remains on track to close flat on Thursday. US Dollar Index continues to move sideways above 92.00. Focus shifts to July Nonfarm Payrolls report from the US. After moving sideways around 1.1830 in the first half of the day, the EUR/USD pair rose above 1.1850 but failed to gather bullish momentum. As of writing, the pair was virtually unchanged on the day at 1.1835.
Currenciescityindex.co.uk

EUR explained: A guide to the euro

Looking for something in particular on the euro and trading EUR? Jump ahead using these links. The euro is the currency and legal tender of 19 European Union countries collectively known as the Eurozone. Introduced in 1999, it is the second most-traded currency in the world after the US dollar, as well as the second most-widely held reserve currency in central banks, also after the US dollar. Additionally, EUR is used as official currency by a range of overseas departments worldwide, for example the French-owned territories Guadeloupe and the island of Saint-Barthélemy.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD choppy on Thursday

The EURUSD pair showed no desire to move anywhere today, and it was trading flat on the day, last seen at around 1.1850. Earlier in the day, US jobless claims improved to 385,000, down from 399,000 in the previous week, while continuing claims also fell to 2.93 million from 3.296 million previously.

