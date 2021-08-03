Tuesday, 8/3/2021 Woof Boom Radio morning news
Over the weekend, Kroger announced it is "strongly encouraging" all individuals to wear a mask when in its stores. Previously, Kroger had only required their unvaccinated employees to wear masks and requested unvaccinated shoppers do the same. Walmart is also encouraging all customers to wear masks in stores in areas with high infection rates. They also will require all management-level staff members to get vaccinated by October 4.
