Since early and mid-2000s metalcore was one of the first styles of heavy music I got into after the nu-metal explosion in the late 90s, mentioning that a band is trying to recapture this same sound is a great way to grab my attention. That’s exactly what happened with Pittsburgh’s Greywalker, who have been around for about a decade or so but have gone under my radar until this year’s Le Cachot EP. This follows up two full lengths from 2015 and 2018 as well as a live album that came out last year. Greywalker has focused on making their sound as loud and aggressive as possible this time around, and with plenty of shredding guitar work that channels a bit of melodeath alongside metalcore the band does the style justice.