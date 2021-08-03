Cancel
Las Vegas, NV

San Jose-Based Togo’s Reveals First Two Las Vegas Locations for Its Stacked Sandwiches

By Bradley Martin
Eater
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePromising five stores for its first move into Las Vegas, San Jose-based franchise Togo’s has updated that it is initially “coming soon” to the southwest and Henderson. Operating as a West Coast brand for more than 50 years and overseeing more than 150 locations in California, the salad, sandwich, and wrap company will replace a shuttered Subway at Henderson’s Pebble Marketplace retail center, also planned to be home to locals Houston’s Hot Chicken later this year.

