Communities could do more to enforce ordinances on neglected Main Street buildings
In both Cambridge and Deerfield, historic downtowns define the community’s character. Well-maintained, century-old Main Street storefronts are longtime sources of pride. Over the last couple of years, the village of Deerfield has demonstrated its commitment to Main Street by investing tax incremental financing to offer building improvement grants to downtown businesses. Many property owners have taken advantage of those.www.hngnews.com
Comments / 0