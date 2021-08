NELSONVILLE – Stuart’s Opera House received two grants for arts education and sustainability from the Ohio Arts Council on July 21. Stuart’s received two of 746 grants to support artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming, a news release said. According to Donna Collins, executive director of the Ohio Arts Council, these grants are a significant step toward fulfillment of the agency’s ongoing commitment to directly fund arts programming in all 88 Ohio counties, something it has been able to do for the last six fiscal years.