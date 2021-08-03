Cancel
JetBlue announces it will stay at corporate headquarters in Long Island City

By Bill Parry
politicsny.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York’s hometown airline is staying grounded in Long Island City. JetBlue has decided to keep its corporate headquarters in Queensboro Plaza and it will add jobs as its footprint grows at JFK International Airport.

politicsny.com

Comments / 0

New York City, NYsimpleflying.com

JetBlue Bets On New York City With New Jobs And Terminal Expansion

JetBlue has decided to stick with New York City. The carrier has announced that it will maintain its headquarters in the city, double down on hiring, and work with developers on its flagship terminal expansion at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). Coming on the back of JetBlue’s Northeast Alliance and its roots in New York, its opportunities in the city embolden the carrier.
Florida Statetherealdeal.com

JetBlue cancels flight to Florida, keeps HQ in New York City

After publicly floating the idea of taking flight from Long Island City, JetBlue has decided to stay in New York. The airline announced that it would not relocate to Florida and would instead expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens. The company will also add jobs at all three regional airports — JFK, LaGuardia and Newark — according to Crain’s.
Real Estateconnectcre.com

JetBlue Makes Long-Term Commitment to LIC Headquarters, Plans JFK Expansion

JetBlue said Tuesday it would double down on its commitment to New York by maintaining its headquarters in the city past the 2023 lease expiration and advancing plans to expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport. These initiatives further strengthen JetBlue’s presence in New York. The airline,...
New York City, NYbronx.com

Work To Keep jetBlue Headquarters In NYC And Protect Jobs

New York City Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Rachel Loeb said, “This investment in the future of NYC has been long in the making with the groundwork laid by the JFK lease extensions we completed earlier this year. “At a time when the airline industry is coming back from...
New York City, NYqchron.com

JetBlue staying in LIC; plans 1,800 new jobs

JetBlue Airways intends to keep its corporate headquarters in Long Island City and plans to add 1,800 jobs at New York City regional airports, on top of the more than 7,000 existing ones statewide. Company and elected officials on Tuesday morning confirmed a story first published by the Chronicle Monday...
New York City, NYrew-online.com

JetBlue to renew LIC headquarters lease, expand JFK flagship

JetBlue today announced plans to double down on its commitment to New York by maintaining its headquarters in the city and advancing plans to expand its flagship terminal at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK). After a competitive bid process, JetBlue said it will keep its headquarters in the Brewster...
Queens, NYqchron.com

Source: JetBlue to stay in LIC, add jobs

A source has informed the Chronicle that JetBlue Airways intends to keep its corporate headquarters in Long Island City. The source also said the airline is looking to add to its existing roster of 1,300 jobs in Queens.
New York City, NYtalesbuzz.com

JetBlue staying in NY, adding hundreds of jobs

After flirting with a move to sunny Florida, Jet Blue Airways will stay at their headquarters in New York — even expanding by adding hundreds of new jobs, The Post has learned. The Post exclusively reported in March that “New York’s hometown airline” was reviewing its option to relocate jobs...
EconomyAviation Week

JetBlue To Keep New York Headquarters, Build Out JFK Presence

JetBlue Airways intends to keep its corporate headquarters in New York City, while doubling down on growth plans at JFK International Airport, spurred on by new opportunities fueled by its Northeast Alliance with American Airlines. JetBlue’s decision to retain its headquarters in New York City comes... Subscription Required. JetBlue To...
Kansas City, KScommunityvoiceks.com

JetBlue Begins Selling Tickets for Flights From Kansas City International Airport

In April, JetBlue announced its intent to begin serving Kansas City. It is now official and Kansas City will have a new airline in March 2022. Last week, JetBlue published flight schedules and began selling tickets for nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport (MCI) and both Boston-Logan International Airport (BOS) and New York-JFK International Airport (JFK).
