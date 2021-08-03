Play Sharity Foundation receives Healthy Kids-Healthy Families grant

ALBUQUERQUE – Play Sharity has received a $21,639 grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico (BCBSNM) through its Healthy Kids, Healthy Families® (HKHF) initiative. Play Sharity’s commitment to help families engage in hands-on learning activities with their children to develop practical life skills and an interest in education aligns with the vision of BCBSNM’s HKHF grant program to help improve the health of children and their families in local communities.