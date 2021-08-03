Cancel
Economy

Amazon's Whole Foods is testing a delivery fee for Prime members in some US cities

By Alex Halverson
Puget Sound Business Journal
4 days ago
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The fee, beginning Aug. 30, is a move to cover the costs of delivering groceries without raising the price of items, a spokesperson says. Free grocery delivery has been a main perk for Prime members.

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

