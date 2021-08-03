After 11 Women Said Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Them, He Says It Never Happened
After a damning investigation found that Andrew Cuomo had sexually harassed at least 11 women, the New York governor denied the findings in a prerecorded video on Tuesday. He told one alleged victim that he’d only been trying to help her cope with her past experience of sexual assault, cited his Italian American heritage, and played a slideshow of politicians kissing people in public.www.buzzfeednews.com
