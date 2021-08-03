Cambridge Rotary Car Show August 14

The annual Rotary Car Show is a popular event for Cambridge residents and visitors and this year’s show will be Saturday, Aug. 14, in downtown Cambridge. Car registration is from 8 to 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 at 125 West Exchange St. with show hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $15 per entry. Payment with registration can be mailed to Village of Cambridge, 124 West Exchange St., Cambridge, IL 61238. Information also is available at cambrigeil.org or at Village of Cambridge on Face Book.