Which free-agent safeties could the Carolina Panthers potentially take a look at as they look to replace J.T, Ibe at training camp?. The Carolina Panthers didn’t waste any time in waiving J.T. Ibe following his controversial hit on wide receiver Keith Kirkwood at training camp on Tuesday. This resulted in a trip to the hospital for the wideout, who is thankfully now back with the team and has been diagnosed with a concussion.