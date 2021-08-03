Cancel
Rapid City, SD

Young Boy Offers Lemonade and Heaven Points to Sturgis Riders

By klintonk
96.3 The Blaze
96.3 The Blaze
 2 days ago
The annual pilgrimage to South Dakota is happening. The pandemic made last year's Sturgis Rally difficult for some. But, the party continued despite the risk. Thankfully, this year we have the vaccine and things getting somewhat back to normal. That means this year's Sturgis Rally is going to be bigger than ever. As riders take to the open road, there are plenty of "must see" stops in Montana. It is wise for riders to stop every so often and take in the local vibes of communities across the state. Checking out some of Montana's state parks. Or quenching your thirst at some of the many "watering holes" along the way.

Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Firefighters Need the Water – Popular Montana Lake Closes

There had been speculation that this was going to happen since last week. Harris Mountain finally forced their hands. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has announced that as of yesterday (Wednesday), the lower end of Holter Lake near Helena is closed to allow fire-fighting resources access to the water. Holter Lake from Log Gulch Campground to Holter Dam is closed to all public recreation including, but not limited to, floating, swimming, wading and boating.
CarsPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Who Will Win on the Road to Sturgis? Bikers versus Bison [WATCH]

The annual pilgrimage to South Dakota is officially underway. You may have noticed a huge increase of motorcycles on the highway lately. A mass migration of two wheel lovers are all heading east to the Black Hills of South Dakota. When it comes to the Sturgis rally, half of the fun is getting there. Lots of pit stops are planned along the way. Some of those pit stops are taking in the sights of some of our state parks and even national parks along the way.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula Brewery Opening Later Because of Worker Shortage

Businesses are having a tough go right now when it comes to finding employees. Have you noticed all the "help wanted" and "now hiring" signs in the windows as you walk into a restaurant or store? It's becoming pretty apparent that a lot of places aren't at the "we could use another person or two" level - it's more of the "we don't have enough bodies to fill out the schedule and everybody is getting overworked and wore out" level.
CelebritiesPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Longtime Stuntman Talks Finishing Legendary Evel Knievel Jump

A few years back, Eddie Braun - a stuntman and stunt coordinator for films and television, whose work includes credits on the Rush Hour films and Walker, Texas Ranger - made headlines by finishing a stunt that even the most legendary stuntman of all time couldn't finish. In 2016, Braun jumped the Snake River Canyon in Idaho, something his hero, Montana native Evel Knievel, had tried to accomplish in 1974 but wasn't able to.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Butte Boy Attacked by Otter on a Montana River

When you think of wildlife in Montana, otters are likely not the first animal that pops into your head. But the Northern River Otter calls a number Montana bodies of water home. And with adults growing to nearly four feet and weighing around 20 pounds with 36 teeth, as adorable as they look, they are not a species to take lightly. Especially - like with any wildlife - they perceive a threat to their young.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Looking for Family Fun? The Montana State Fair Continues this Week

If you've ever been to the fair in Great Falls, you'll notice that everything is bigger and better, it's even a full two weeks long. Not to say that our fair isn't awesome, I LOVE our Western Montana Fair, but the one in Great Falls is the actual State Fair, which means they have a pretty excellent carnival and concerts each night. If you're looking for a road trip with friends, or an excuse to get out of town for a couple of days with the family, the Montana State Fair is a solid destination.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Out of Stater’s Trash Talk Lands Montana Man in Prison

It has been the topic of many conversations among residents of Montana this past few months. The huge influx of out-of-staters making their way to Montana. Tourist season has been larger than normal this year. Which is really nothing to complain about. Tourism is one of Montana's largest industries. It is what powers our state's economy. Like it or not, it is a blessing. But, some immature people still haven't learned how to share or how to treat people. In regard to tourist, one Lone Pine resident got into a petty argument which quickly escalated. Landing him a 8 year sentence in prison.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

No Campfires in Montana? No Problem – Ice Cold Campfire Hack

We are less than a week into August, and it is dangerously dry everywhere in Montana. The extreme fire danger has got a lot of summertime activities shut down. Yes, you can still go camping. But, don't plan on cooking s'mores. The Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks has enacted stage 2 fire restrictions at all state parks and National Forest land.
Video GamesPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Play Montana Based Blockbuster Video Game for Free This Weekend

Back in 2016, I found myself bellied up to the bar in Hamilton, MT. It was a 60 degree day, and I noticed 3 men wearing parkas at the end of the bar. I couldn't help but ask the bartender why mostly everyone was wearing shorts and t-shirts, and these guys were dressed for the artic. She told me "They are game developers from Canada. Doing research for a game based in Montana." As an avid gamer, it thought "How cool is that? A video game that takes place in Montana?" I approached the guys and asked them for more info about the game. They couldn't share any real details, but they did say they worked for the company Ubisoft. Immediately my mind started to reel. I thought "OMG, are they making an Assassins' Creed game based in Montana?" (A popular game from Ubisoft.) One of the developers asked me to do an on camera interview, to aid in character development. I was quick to say yes. After parting ways, I couldn't wait to hear the news about what game was under development. A year later I finally got the news. The 5th installment of the Far Cry franchise was going to be set in the state of Montana.
AnimalsPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Nine Lives Miracle Cat Survives Finlay Point Fire on Flathead Lake

The news of the wildfire on the east side of Flathead Lake has been devastating. It has claimed a number of family homes and other structures. But, how many houses and structures have been lost so far? According to our latest update from Fire Information Officer C.C. Camel "We don't have a definite number right now but it's close to 20,” he said. “It started at Mile Marker 9 and is currently right around a mile marker 11 and then also up the Mission (Mountains) about mid slope. As of now, the fire is 1,150 acres."
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Will the U of M Homecoming Parade Return in 2021?

Good news! The plan is for University of Montana Homecoming to be back in full force this fall with the parade planned for Saturday, September 25th. Registration isn't available yet but it's in the works. Next question, what about all the construction on Beartracks Bridge? And that's actually why registration is being delayed. Organizers are working with city and state officials to iron out logistics of the parade route.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

If Montana Had an Official Olympic Sport, This is It.

My family loves watching the Olympics. The Winter Games are fun, but I think the Summer games are my favorite. I've been enjoying some of new sports added to the lineup this year. Skateboarding, karate, sport climbing and surfing are all new events, plus 3-on-3 basketball and BMX freestyle disciplines have been added to existing categories.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

St Patricks Crowned Best Hospital in Montana

It is nice to no that we are in good hands when it comes to healthcare in western Montana. Whether it be emergencies or for treatment. The medical staff at Saint Patrick Hospital in Missoula are top notch. Which is probably why they have claimed the title of "Best Hospital in Montana" for the 3rd year in a row.
Idaho StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Montana, Idaho Forest Fires Relentlessly Grow Larger

The smoke continues to pour into the Bitterroot Valley and other areas of western Montana as a month of above average temperatures wraps up. And all major fires that started this month continue to get a little bigger each day. But weather forecasters are expecting a couple of days of rain showers Sunday and Monday. It's a "good news-bad news" forecast - yes, there will be some rain, but there may be some lightning, too. There's the possibility of lightning starting more forest fires.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

A New Montana Wolf Endangered Species Battle Begins

It seems like it's been awhile, yet at the same time, they never seem far away from controversial Montana wildlife news. The latest in the Wolf Wars saga began yesterday (Thursday) when wildlife advocates sent a formal petition to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to relist gray wolves as an endangered species throughout the western United States, including of course Montana. The move is in response to new laws in Idaho and Montana intended to reduce wolf populations.
Montana StatePosted by
96.3 The Blaze

Huge World Record Paddlefish Caught in Montana With Bow and Arrow

Fishing has been pretty slow for me this year. I have not had much success landing fish. Yet, Montana has seen multiple state records broken this year. Back in May, the Montana state record walleye was caught on Holter Lake near Helena, and weighed 18.02 pounds. In March, a new state record longnose sucker was caught, weighing 3.42 pounds. In April, a Billings man broke the Montana state record for largemouth bass, with a catch weighing 9.6 pounds. And, lets not forget the enormous Montana state record brown trout, caught near Conrad, that weighed a whopping 32.43 pounds.
Missoula, MTPosted by
96.3 The Blaze

A Missoula Tradition Continues with Food Trucks, Live Music, Fun in the Sun

Sunday Streets Missoula was started by Missoula in Motion to utilize city streets as a valuable public space and to encourage active transportation and healthy choices while supporting fun, friendly local businesses. This year's Sunday Streets will be hosted by Missoula's Franklin neighborhood in a one mile loop from Franklin Park to Strand Avenue. If you've been in that neighborhood lately, you have likely seen the colorful signs inviting the public to this free event.

