Young Boy Offers Lemonade and Heaven Points to Sturgis Riders

Back in 2016, I found myself bellied up to the bar in Hamilton, MT. It was a 60 degree day, and I noticed 3 men wearing parkas at the end of the bar. I couldn't help but ask the bartender why mostly everyone was wearing shorts and t-shirts, and these guys were dressed for the artic. She told me "They are game developers from Canada. Doing research for a game based in Montana." As an avid gamer, it thought "How cool is that? A video game that takes place in Montana?" I approached the guys and asked them for more info about the game. They couldn't share any real details, but they did say they worked for the company Ubisoft. Immediately my mind started to reel. I thought "OMG, are they making an Assassins' Creed game based in Montana?" (A popular game from Ubisoft.) One of the developers asked me to do an on camera interview, to aid in character development. I was quick to say yes. After parting ways, I couldn't wait to hear the news about what game was under development. A year later I finally got the news. The 5th installment of the Far Cry franchise was going to be set in the state of Montana.