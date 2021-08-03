Street League Skateboarding Returns to Live Competition Events with 2021 SLS Championship Tour Presented by Monster Energy

If you figured this morning’s action would be easy work for the USA! USA! USA!, you’d be wrong. Yes, Americans took two out of the top three. But Nyjah Huston in particular had a few bobbles, stepping off his board on each of his two runs and botching his first two tricks (we’ll get to the format in a second) before coming through in the clutch. Fellow American Jagger Easton will take some satisfaction in his performance, and we’ll stop the Stones references there. (We also will NOT make a Maroon 5 reference. The music mix here has been classic / alt rock, with some pump-up Zeppelin tracks, the Police and, oddly enough, multiple songs by The Cure.