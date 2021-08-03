Fatality in single vehicle crash on Harrison Road near the Leavells Road intersection. On August 02, 2021 at 10:30PM deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Harrison Rd and Leavells Rd. Units arrived on scene and found a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe had been traveling North on Harrison Rd approaching the Leavells Rd intersection when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road striking a tree and then overturning back into the roadway. The sole occupant was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver was identified as Shawn Allen Gray, 43 years of age from Spotsylvania. The accident is still under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.